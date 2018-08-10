Thu August 09, 2018
World

REUTERS
August 10, 2018

Toronto airports´ screeners reject contract offer, approve strike mandate: union

MONTREAL: Screening officers at two Toronto airports on Thursday rejected a three-year contract offer from employer Garda and authorized possible strike action, the International Association of Machinists said in a statement.

The estimated 2,400 officers at Toronto´s Pearson International Airport, Canada´s busiest airport, along with smaller Billy Bishop, have not yet set a specific strike date, added Carlos DaCosta, the union´s air transport coordinator for Canada, by phone.

Privately held Garda acts as a service provider on behalf of the Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority (CATSA), a crown corporation which collects fees from the traveling public to provide pre-board security screening for flights, the union said in the statement.

