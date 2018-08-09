Thu August 09, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

LAHORE: Pakistani opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has announced to dedicate his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to Army Public School Peshawar.

In a video message on twitter, Fakhar Zaman said, “I will personally go to APS and hand it over to children of APS Peshawar.

The opening batsman said, “They [APS children] are the real heroes.”

Fakhar was presented a ‘special award for outstanding performance’ for becoming the player to score the fastest 1000 runs in ODI cricket and the first double century for Pakistan in the same format. He was also given a cash award of Rs 2.5 million.

A total of 147 people, including 122 schoolchildren, were martyred when six militants attacked the Army Public School & College (Boys) in the Peshawar Cantonment on Warsak Road on December 16, 2014.

