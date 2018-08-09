ECP accepts apologies from Imran, Khattak, Fazl, Sadiq over use of foul language

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday accepted apologies tendered by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Imran Khan, Pervaiz Khattak and Ayaz Sadiq for using inappropriate language during election campaign.



According to Geo News, lawyer for Maulana Fazlur Rehman tendered apology on behalf of his client in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The electoral body had intimated the hearing against the maulana for using inappropriate language.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief skipped the hearing and was represented by his counsel.

The ECP, according to Geo News, has reserved the decision after the lawyer tendered apology on behalf of Fazl.

Pervaiz Khattak, Imran Khan and Ayaz Sadiq were also accused of using foul language .