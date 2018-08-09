Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
What Naya Pakistan means

What Naya Pakistan means
The age of savagery

The age of savagery
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail

Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Islamabad police nab suspects involved in F-9 park rape case

Islamabad police nab suspects involved in F-9 park rape case
'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops

'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops
Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi

Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi
'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP accepts apologies from Imran, Khattak, Fazl, Sadiq over use of foul language

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission  of Pakistan on Thursday accepted apologies tendered by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Imran Khan, Pervaiz Khattak and Ayaz Sadiq for using inappropriate language  during election campaign. 

According to Geo News,  lawyer for Maulana Fazlur Rehman  tendered  apology on behalf of his client in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The electoral body had intimated the hearing against the maulana for using inappropriate language.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief skipped the hearing and was represented by his counsel.

The ECP, according to Geo News, has reserved the decision after the lawyer tendered apology on behalf of Fazl.

Pervaiz Khattak, Imran Khan and Ayaz Sadiq were also accused of using foul language .

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail

Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail
Minister pours cold water on Pakistan oil discovery reports

Minister pours cold water on Pakistan oil discovery reports
'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

Court summons Nawaz Sharif on Monday in corruption references

Court summons Nawaz Sharif on Monday in corruption references

Load More load more

Spotlight

Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf win PCB awards

Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf win PCB awards

PPP’s Christian MPA-elect aims to advocate rights of minorities

PPP’s Christian MPA-elect aims to advocate rights of minorities
Last solar eclipse of 2018 on 11th

Last solar eclipse of 2018 on 11th
ICC allows Afghanistan to hold cricket league in UAE

ICC allows Afghanistan to hold cricket league in UAE

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen