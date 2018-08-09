Thu August 09, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

In a bid to promote local cricket talent across the nation, Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars has started holding trails in remote areas of Pakistan under the Players Development Program.

Beginning trials from Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday, the franchise has even produced a designated theme song for the region, which is gaining popularity with each passing day.

The three-and-half minute song aptly depicts the beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan and captures the spirit of the northern-most part of the country with perfection.

Prior to the conduction of trials, Lahore Qalandars’ chairman Fawad Rana stated that his team is in search of young talent hailing from far-flung areas of the country.

For the said purpose, the franchise has also released special-themed songs for Kashmir and Muzaffarabad, trials of which will be held today (Thursday). 

Gilgit-Baltistan trials saw more than 4000 budding Qalandars appearing to exhibit their passion towards the sport with great fervour. 

A total of 17 players were selected following open trials conducted throughout the day.

