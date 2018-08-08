Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf win PCB awards

KARACHI: Pace bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Hasan Ali were awarded the best Test player of the year (men) and the best One-day International player of the year (men) while the award for the best emerging player went to all-rounder Faheem Ashraf at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s annual award ceremony here on Wednesday.

The PCB staged the glittering ceremony in collaboration with Titans Autographs and Memorabilia at a local hotel where the awards were presented to the players and officials in the presence of the sports personalities, former cricketers and present cricketers, media and the PCB’s senior officials.

Sarfraz Ahmed, captain of the national team in all formats, was given the Imtiaz Ahmed ‘Spirit of the Cricket’award along with a cash purse of one million rupees while Fakhar Zaman was presented a ‘special award for outstanding performance’ for becoming the player to score the fastest 1000 runs in ODI cricket and the first double century for Pakistan in the same format. He was also given a cash award of Rs 2.5 million.

List of other awards for the year 2017-2018 is as follows:

Best Test Player of the Year (Men): Mohammad Abbas, bowler (27 Wickets), Rs 0.6 million

Best ODI Player of the Year (Men): Hasan Ali, bowler (33 Wickets), Rs. 0.6 million

Best ODI Player (Women): Sana Mir (259 runs & 21 wickets), Rs. 0.6 million

Best T20 Player of the Year (Men): Babar Azam, batsman (489 runs), Rs. 0.6 million

Best T20 Player (Women): Javeria Khan, batswoman (173 runs), Rs. 0.6 million

Best emerging player (Men): Faheem Ashraf, Rs. 0.6 million

Best batsman domestic (Men): Shan Masood, (1857 runs), Rs. 0.5 million

Best Batswoman domestic (Women): Javeria Khan (356 runs), Rs. 0.5 million

Best Bowler Domestic (Men): Aizaz Cheema (78 wickets), Rs. 0.5 million

Best Bowler Domestic (Women): Diana Baig (18 wickets), Rs. 0.5 million

Best Wicketkeeper Domestic (Men): Kamran Akmal (54 victims), Rs. 0.5 million

Best Wicket Keeper (Women): Sidra Nawaz (27 victims), Rs. 0.5 million

Best Player of the Year (Blind): Amir Ishfaq, Rs. 0.5 million

Best Player of the Year (Deaf & Dumb): Muhammad Naveed Qamar, Rs. 0.5 million

Best Player of the Year (Disable): Nihaar Alam, Rs. 0.5 million

Best Umpire of the Year: Muhammad Asif Yaqoob, Rs. 0.3 million

Best Coach of Year: Sajjad Akber (LCCA), Rs. 0.3 million

Best Referee of the Year: Mohammad Anees (Lahore) Rs. 0.3 million

Best Scorer of the Year: Azhar Hussain (Lahore) Rs. 0.2 million

Best Curator of the Year: Riaz Ahmed (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium), Rs. 0.2 million