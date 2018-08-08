Pakistan to add 60,000 troops to deploy at Pak-Afghan border: report

RAWALPINDI: To increase its patrol along Pak-Afghan border, Pakistan will add 60,000 troops to curtail movement of militants, Bloomberg citing military officials reported.



The military officials requested for anonymity informed The Bloomberg that 40 percent of the aforementioned number of troops has already been recruited in the exercise and it will likely take two years.

The military officials also said about 13 percent of the fencing at Pak-Afghan border, which is 1456 miles long area, has also been completed.

The Pak-Afghan border has 235 crossing points and it is porous. Some crossing points are used by the militants and drug traffickers, according to the report.