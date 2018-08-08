Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan nominates Mehmood Khan as new KP CM

Imran Khan nominates Mehmood Khan as new KP CM
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Imran Khan signals naming young politician for Punjab CM slot

Imran Khan signals naming young politician for Punjab CM slot
China interested in joining TAPI pipeline project: Pakistani official

China interested in joining TAPI pipeline project: Pakistani official
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
Pakistan to add 60,000 troops to deploy at Pak-Afghan border: report

Pakistan to add 60,000 troops to deploy at Pak-Afghan border: report
Sherry Rehman takes a jibe at Imran Khan over PM House decision

Sherry Rehman takes a jibe at Imran Khan over PM House decision
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan to add 60,000 troops to deploy at Pak-Afghan border: report

RAWALPINDI: To increase its patrol along Pak-Afghan border, Pakistan will add 60,000 troops to curtail movement of militants, Bloomberg citing military officials reported.

The military officials requested for anonymity informed The Bloomberg that 40 percent of the aforementioned number of troops has already been recruited in the exercise and it will likely take two years.

The military officials also said about 13 percent of the fencing at Pak-Afghan border, which is 1456 miles long area, has also been completed.

The Pak-Afghan border has 235 crossing points and it is porous. Some crossing points are used by the militants and drug traffickers, according to the report.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

KPK CM nominee Mehmood Khan vows to fulfill Imran Khan’s vision

KPK CM nominee Mehmood Khan vows to fulfill Imran Khan’s vision
LHC dismisses Usman Dar's plea for complete vote recount in NA-73

LHC dismisses Usman Dar's plea for complete vote recount in NA-73
Sherry Rehman takes a jibe at Imran Khan over PM House decision

Sherry Rehman takes a jibe at Imran Khan over PM House decision
UAE to open new Visa Office in Karachi

UAE to open new Visa Office in Karachi

Load More load more

Spotlight

PIA says baby is fine, orders probe into AC malfunction

PIA says baby is fine, orders probe into AC malfunction
UAE to open new Visa Office in Karachi

UAE to open new Visa Office in Karachi

Tourist rush increases after pleasant weather change in Gilgit

Tourist rush increases after pleasant weather change in Gilgit
Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose
'Mile 22' trailer launched: Fans thrill to pieces

'Mile 22' trailer launched: Fans thrill to pieces
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen