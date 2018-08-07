PTI calls on CJP to review victory notification delay

ISLAMABAD: PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry has appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of withholding of election results including of PTI chairman by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and subordinate judiciary.

Reacting to withholding of election results, he said withholding results was a matter of serious concern after elections, said a statement issued by PTI Central Media Department here.

"It was need of the hour to take the matter of transfer of power to the elected representative seriously," he said.

Chaudhry observed that delay in transfer of power would directly affect the people and the country.

He pointed out it could also further complicate issues pertaining to economic policies of the country.