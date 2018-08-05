Sonali Bendre is embracing the post-chemo bald look in Friendship Day post

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre who is presently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York has posted a heartwarming post on Friendship Day featuring her embracing the post-chemo look along with her friends.
The 43-year-old star has become a symbol of resilience amongst her fan base with her frequent health updates coming in filled with vibes of positivity.
An now the Diljale actor has shared a picture of herself subsequent to her chemotherapy sessions where she can be drinking lemonade hurled her way by flaunting the bald look.
"This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine," read her note shared on her official Twitter handle.
She went on to express gratitude to her friends who have stood by her in times of turmoil saying: "I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies."
The actor concluded the note taking on a positive take to her post-chemo appearance saying: "P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! #BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime."
