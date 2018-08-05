Sonali Bendre is embracing the post-chemo bald look in Friendship Day post

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre who is presently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York has posted a heartwarming post on Friendship Day featuring her embracing the post-chemo look along with her friends.

The 43-year-old star has become a symbol of resilience amongst her fan base with her frequent health updates coming in filled with vibes of positivity.

An now the Diljale actor has shared a picture of herself subsequent to her chemotherapy sessions where she can be drinking lemonade hurled her way by flaunting the bald look.

"This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine," read her note shared on her official Twitter handle.

She went on to express gratitude to her friends who have stood by her in times of turmoil saying: "I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies."

The actor concluded the note taking on a positive take to her post-chemo appearance saying: "P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! #BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime."