Hajj Hackathon 2018: Saudi women team wins top prize for introducing app

JEDDAH : A team of young Saudi women won the first prize of SR1 million in the Hajj Hackathon 2018.

According to local media, the four young Saudi women presented an idea for solving the language barrier problem among pilgrims.

They came up with an application that makes it easier for pilgrims to translate signboards to any language without having to connect to the Internet.

The first runner-up was “Mahfazat Hajj” from Egypt and they received SR500,000 as prize money, according to Saudi Gazette,an English language newspaper.

The three days event was held at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events from Aug. 1-3.

According to the newspaper, a total of 2,950 individuals including entrepreneurs, designers, developers, and innovators from over 100 countries participated with their own unique ideas who then worked in teams on top 10 best ideas for design.