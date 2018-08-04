Indian forces martyr five Kashmiris

Srinagar: Indian troops martyred five Kashmiri youth in Shopian In occupied Kashmir on Saturday, according to Kashmir Media Service on Saturday.

The youth were martyred during a search operation in Kilora area of the district. The operation was still on going .

Indian troops and police used brute force to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes.

At least twenty protesters sustained injuries in the brutal actions of the forces’ personnel.

District Hospital sources told media that they received 20 civilians in an injured condition.

The occupation authorities have suspended mobile internet services to prevent people from sharing information about the latest situation.

