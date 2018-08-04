Sat August 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 4, 2018

Indian forces martyr five Kashmiris

Srinagar: Indian troops  martyred five Kashmiri youth in Shopian In occupied Kashmir on Saturday, according to Kashmir Media Service on Saturday.

The  youth were martyred during a  search operation in Kilora area of the district. The operation was still on going .

 Indian troops and police used brute force to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes. 

At least twenty protesters sustained injuries in the brutal actions of the forces’ personnel.

District Hospital sources told media that they received 20 civilians in an injured condition. 

The occupation authorities have suspended mobile internet services   to prevent people from sharing information about the latest situation.

