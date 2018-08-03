'Gul Makai' director claims to have not sought permission from Malala before making biopic

Indian director Amjad Khan who is all set to direct the Malala Yousafzai biopic named 'Gul Makai' has claimed to have not attained the rights from the young activist or her family for the creation of the film.



Amidst an interview with an Indian media outlet, the director revealed how he hasn’t sought permission from the subject of his film, Malala Yousafzai or her family.

"No, I haven't. But I think she and her family know that an Indian film director is making a film about her. But yes, I wish to show her the film once it is releasing,” he stated.

He went on to add that a public figure, whose life story is already out in the open, makes it harder for directors to make biopics.

“I would say it is tough to make a biopic when people know the main story of an individual that I am making a film on. After Malala was attacked, how she survived and continued her journey thereafter is known to people, because everything has been documented afterward,” he added.

Furthermore, Khan shed light on what drove him into the decision of putting the life of the youngest Nobel Laureate in the world, up on the silver screens, adding that an extensive research of two years had been added to the story along with a Pakistani author.

"I have shown things exactly the way they happened, and yet it is not a documentary but a good watch. I had to find the balance as I had to be factually correct and at the same time entertain," he added.

Moreover, it has also been revealed that the first day worldwide theatrical collection of the film will be donated to the Malala Fund.

The film’s set for release later this year is featuring distinguished names like Reem Shaikh, Divya Dutta, Mukesh Rishi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajaz Khan along with a chief role played by the deceased Om Puri.