Pakistan all set to produce electricity from Thar coal

Pakistan is all set to produce electricity from Thar coal later this year, decades after it discovered one of the largest reserves in the world.

Geo TV on Thursday reported that the transmission line has been completed to supply electricity to national grid.

The channel reported that RO (Reverse Osmosis) plants and other machines are still being run on electricity provided by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). But, It said from December electricity generation would begin from coal in Thar .

Quoting chairman of the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, the TV reported that coal mining is underway at the depth of 160 meters in Thar.

660 megawatt electricity is expected to be generated from December.

The coal deposits—16th-largest coal reserves in the world, were discovered in 1991 by Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) and the United States Agency for International Development.

The Thar coalfield is located in Thar Desert, Tharparkar District of Sindh .

