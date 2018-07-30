Mon July 30, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
July 30, 2018

Miandad to auction World Cup 1992 ball for dams fund

KARACHI: Legendary cricketer Javed Miandad has announced that he is auctioning off a ball used in the final of World Cup 1992 to raise funds for construction of new dams in the country.

“The money collected from the auction of the ball will be donated to Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund," Miandad said in a video message on Facebook.

The fund set up by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has so far received Rs. 441,645,770 for dams, according to Supreme Court's website.

