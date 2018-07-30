India hopes for strengthened ties with Pakistan after creation of new government

The Indian government has expressed anticipation towards maintaining enhanced relations with their neighboring country stating mutual ties are indispensable in ensuring a peaceful subcontinent.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar released a statement on Monday saying, “India desires a prosperous and progressive Pakistan at peace with its neighbors.”

The representative went on hoping that the incoming government would do all it can to uphold the harmony along with eliminating terrorism in the area.

“We hope that the new Government of Pakistan will work constructively to build a safe, stable, secure and developed South Asia free of terror and violence,” he stated.

Furthermore, Kumar lauded the Pakistani public for displaying credence in the system of democracy by exercising their rights. “We welcome that the people of Pakistan have reposed their faith in democracy through general elections,” he stated.

The statement was wrapped up with Kumar hoping that the establishment of a new government will restore the associations between the two countries.