Mon July 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India hopes for strengthened ties with Pakistan after creation of new government

The Indian government has expressed anticipation towards maintaining enhanced relations with their neighboring country stating mutual ties are indispensable in ensuring a peaceful subcontinent.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar released a statement on Monday saying, “India desires a prosperous and progressive Pakistan at peace with its neighbors.”

The representative went on hoping that the incoming government would do all it can to uphold the harmony along with eliminating terrorism in the area.

“We hope that the new Government of Pakistan will work constructively to build a safe, stable, secure and developed South Asia free of terror and violence,” he stated.

Furthermore, Kumar lauded the Pakistani public for displaying credence in the system of democracy by exercising their rights. “We welcome that the people of Pakistan have reposed their faith in democracy through general elections,” he stated.

The statement was wrapped up with Kumar hoping that the establishment of a new government will restore the associations between the two countries.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Maldives President felicitates Imran Khan

Maldives President felicitates Imran Khan
Fake list of PTI cabinet members circulating online: Naeem-ul-Haque

Fake list of PTI cabinet members circulating online: Naeem-ul-Haque

Pakistani rupee strengthens 4.3 pct on reports of China loan

Pakistani rupee strengthens 4.3 pct on reports of China loan
Nawaz Sharif's doctor from PIMS suffers cardiac arrest

Nawaz Sharif's doctor from PIMS suffers cardiac arrest

Load More load more