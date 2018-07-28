'Germany ready to work closely, confidently with new Pak govt': Foreign Office

BERLIN: The German government, in a statement issued with context to July 25 general elections, said that it is "ready to work closely and confidently" with the new leadership, a spokesperson for the country's Foreign Ministry said.

The German Foreign Office spokesperson said their country looks forward "to [assisting] them in accomplishing these tasks", referring to the newly-elected Pakistani government.

Berlin government appreciates the second time democratic handover of government in Pakistan, the statement added further.

The Election Commission of Pakistan declared Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in lead with 116 out of 269 seats in the National Assembly after polling and the two days of vote counting followed by.

Moreover, in response to the concerns expressed by the European Union's Election Observation Mission, such as restrictions on media freedom before the election, German Foreign Office emphasised that "all allegations of irregularities must be investigated".

Earlier in a press conference held in Islamabad, the EU team leader Michael Gahler said, "Our overall assessment of the election process is that it is not as good as [it was] in 2013."

On Thursday, Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan made his first speech to the nation and declared his party victorious. Khan spoke about the future plans and how his party is going to tackle severe issues plaguing Pakistan.

Germany understands that the new government will face great challenges, which include improving the living conditions of all Pakistanis, combating corruption and strengthening regional stability.

Therefore, "Germany stands by and ready to work closely and confidently with the new Pakistani government and to assist them in accomplishing these tasks," the spokesperson of Foreign Office said.