Longest total Lunar Eclipse of century expected on Friday, visible in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The longest total lunar eclipse of century, called `Blood Moon’ would occur on July 27, (Friday) expected to last one hour and 43 minutes, and would be visible in Europe, major part of Asia including Pakistan, Australia, Africa, South of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic ocean, Indian ocean and Antarctica.



Spokesman for Met Office, Dr. Khalid M Malik said the eclipse would start at 2215 hours on Friday night which would turn into partial eclipse at 2324 hours while the total eclipse would be held at 1230 hours.

However, the greatest eclipse would start at 0123 hours on Saturday and continue till 0215 hours, which would turn into partial eclipse at 0319 hours and end at 0429 hours turning moon light in its normal condition.

During Blood Moon, it turned deep red or reddish brown during eclipses, instead of going completely dark. It is because some of the sunlight going through Earth’s atmosphere is bent around the edge of our planet and falls onto the moon’s surface, an expert told APP.

He further briefed that during the Blood Moon, Earth’s natural satellite will turn a spectacular red or ruddy-brown color.