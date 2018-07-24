China pledges to continue work with the new government in Pakistan

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said after the election process in Pakistan, China would continue to work with the new government to enhance cooperation in different fields.

Replying to question at the regular press conference here on Tuesday, he said

“We are willing to work with the new Pakistani government to continue to consolidate political mutual trust, deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and promote new progress in the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries”.

The question was asked Imran Khan, the Chairman and nominated Prime minister candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf criticized some projects of China Pakistan economic corridor saying suspected of corruption, what is China's comment? After the election, how China can promote the relationship with the new government and how to promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor?

Geng Shuang said, The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a strategic cooperation framework set by the leaders of the two countries with a view to the long-term development of the two countries.

He further said that It is committed to strengthening the endogenous driving force for the development of the Pakistani side, enhancing all-round cooperation between China and Pakistan, and achieving common development and prosperity.

Geng stated that the CPEC played an important role in the economic and social development of Pakistan and the improvement of people's living standards and received the full support of the Pakistani government and people.

“We believe that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will be steadily advanced in accordance with the consensus reached by China and Pakistan and will not be interfered by other factors” he added.

Geng mentioned that at present, China-Pakistan's all-weather strategic partnership has developed very well.

