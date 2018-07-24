'Godzilla: The King of Monsters' trailer reveals more characters

The Godzilla franchise has unveiled its other famous Toho Kaiju like Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah in the trailer for its next fantasy-filled fiction sequel 'Godzilla: The King of Monsters'.



Having premiered at San Diego’s comic con just this week, director Michael Dougherty’s cinematic will still be held back from release until May 31, 2019.

The new characters also come with a new cast including Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Charles Dance, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds and Zhang Ziyi.

"The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance."



