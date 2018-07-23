Pakistan elections 2018: What you need to know

Here are all the details you want to know about Pakistan Election 2018.



The overview of general elections 2018 in Pakistan, arrays 272 contestable seats in which 60+ are reserved for women and about 10+ are for minorities.



With a total of 39 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province stretches to 15,316,299 voters. Meanwhile, there are 141 seats in Punjab, 61 seats in Sindh and 16 seats in Baluchistan.

'Voting at a glance'

According to the latest demographics there are 105, 955,407 registered voters, out of which:

• 46,731,145 are female voters, and

• 59,224,262 are male voters .

The voters in each province amount to:



60,672,868 (Punjab)



22,391,244 (Sindh)

4,229,494 (Baluchistan)

Whereas, with 3 seats in federal capital, there are 765,348 voters and 2,510,154 voters in tribal areas with total 12 seats.

In a deeper dive, there are 105,955,407 registered voters including 46,731,145 females and 59,224,262 male voters with 3,765 National Assembly candidates standing for these elections.

In a nutshell, with 110 political parties registered, there are 30 active political parties with 85,000 polling stations.

Moreover, the electoral turnout during elections 2013 stood at 55% of leaving us expecting a little more from the forth coming elections.

