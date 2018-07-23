Sun July 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

11 minibus taxi drivers shot dead in ambush: police

JOHANNESBURG: Eleven South African minibus taxi drivers were shot dead and four injured when unknown gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in KwaZulu Natal province, police said Sunday.

National commissioner of police Khehla Sitole said the men were travelling back to Johannesburg from a colleague´s funeral on Saturday night when they were ambushed.

"Preliminary reports indicate that that the 11 were among 17 people coming from a funeral... Four victims were critically injured and taken to hospital while two survived unscathed," he said.

Police launched a manhunt to find those responsible.

"We will await for the investigation to advance before speculating on a motive," said Sitole.

Private minibuses provide essential transport for millions of South Africans, but violence is common between rival taxi groups as profitable routes are hotly contested.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Maltese PM says name cleared in Panama Papers probe

Maltese PM says name cleared in Panama Papers probe
India vows justice as many Muslims fear being left off citizen list

India vows justice as many Muslims fear being left off citizen list
Suicide attack at Kabul airport leaves 14 dead, 60 wounded

Suicide attack at Kabul airport leaves 14 dead, 60 wounded
Thousands swim between continents in famed Istanbul race

Thousands swim between continents in famed Istanbul race
Load More load more