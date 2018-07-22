Sun July 22, 2018
World

REUTERS
July 22, 2018

Iran's Rouhani warns Trump 'don't play with the lion's tail'

DUBAI:  Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday cautioned the U.S. President Donald Trump about pursuing hostile policies against Tehran, saying “America should know ... war with Iran is the mother of all wars,” the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

Addressing a gathering of Iranian diplomats, Rouhani said: “Mr Trump, don’t play with the lion’s tail, this would only lead to regret,” ISNA reported. Other Iranian agencies carried similar reports.

