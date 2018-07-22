



Daily horoscope for Sunday, July 22, 2018

ARIES



(March 21-April 19)

It’s Groundhog Day! Enjoy schmoozing with others, because your popularity rating is strong now. Younger, artistic people definitely will appeal to you.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

People in authority will notice you now because the Sun is shining on you, as it were. Make the most of this, because this light is flattering. (This is why offers are coming your way.)

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Get away from your daily routine, and do something different. By all means, travel if you can. Perhaps you can expand your horizons by learning something new or taking a course. You’re curious!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Romantic relationships are quite passionate now, and definitely affectionate. This is also a good time to benefit from the wealth and resources of others.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Remember to get more sleep, because the Sun is as far away from you as it gets all year, and the Sun is your source of energy. Respect your need for more rest.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Do whatever you can to get better organized, because you’re strongly motivated to do so now. In other words, capitalize on this urge.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A playful time! Enjoy sports events, the theater, movies, parties, fun times with children and opportunities to socialize with others. You want to have fun!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Home, family and your domestic world are your primary focus now. In fact, many of you are enjoying redecorating or fixing up your digs.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Short trips and fun times with siblings and relatives will make your day. This is also an excellent time for those of you who write, teach, act or sell, because your words are like gold!

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Opportunities to earn more money or make money on the side are all around you now. Keep your eyes open. Naturally, opportunities to buy beautiful things also surround you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It’s easy to be charming and diplomatic with others now, so enjoy good times and increased popularity. This is your hour!

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar. 20)

Because your birthday is approaching, your personal year is ending. Set aside some time to think about how you want your new year to be different or better in some way.