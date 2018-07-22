Shooting suspect barricaded inside US supermarket: police

Los Angeles: A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting was barricaded inside a supermarket in the US city of Los Angeles on Saturday, police said, in what US media reported was a possible hostage situation.



"Officers went in pursuit of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting. At the termination of the pursuit, an officer involved shooting occurred, and the suspect has barricaded himself inside a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake," the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on its official Twitter account.

"SWAT resources are on scene at the #traderjoes in #Silverlake as we work to bring a swift resolution to this incident," the department wrote.

US President Donald Trump tweeted that he was "watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely."

"Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement," Trump wrote.

CNN quoted police as saying there was a possible hostage situation at the store after a suspect who was being pursued by law enforcement crashed his vehicle and ran inside.

Devin Field, a man who said he was walking into the store when the incident unfolded, confirmed that sequence of events in a series of tweets.

"I was walking in when a car crashed running from the police crashed into street lamp in front of the entrance. Gunman got out and started shooting at the cops. I hid behind a retaining wall with three cops until they had me crawl out," wrote Field, whose Twitter account identifies him as a writer for the Jimmy Kimmel Live TV show.

"Gunman walked in shooting. He went into the back and took hostages. Employees snuck out through back emergency exits. Employee says blood was all over the floor, unclear from where," he wrote.