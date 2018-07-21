Pakistan army team clinches The Inter Services Basketball competition

Karachi, 21 July 18: Pakistan Army has won the Inter Services Basketball Championship 2018 whereas team of Pakistan Air Force remained runner up.



Closing Ceremony of Inter Services Basketball Championship 2018 was held at Karachi. Commander Coast of Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas was the chief guest on the occasion and gave away Champion trophy to the winner team.

Inter Services Basketball Championship was organized by Pakistan Navy from16 Jul to 21 Jul 18 under double league format at PNS KARSAZ Basketball court. During the six days event, teams form Pak Army, Navy and Air Force presented thrilling and spectacular moves of dipping the baskets. Although Pakistan Navy and Air force teams showed excellent spirit and skills of the game, however, Pakistan Army team remained unbeaten and won the title.

The Closing ceremony was attended by large number of officials and men from Pak Army, Navy and Air Force. The event was supervised by qualified officials and Umpire of Pakistan Basketball Federation.