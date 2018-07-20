Fri July 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 20, 2018

New mobile app to help voters reach polling stations to launch soon

KARACHI: A new mobile app to help  voters reach their designated polling stations will launch in the metropolis in a couple of days , said Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleh Farooqui on Friday.

Farooqi stated that a private Pakistani company had developed a software to guide  voters to their respective polling stations in order to ensure a good turnout of voters on Election Day i.e. July 25.

In order to access this software the voters will have to download the TPL Map applications on their phones and by entering their polling station number, the users would be able to track  routes from their locations to the polling station directly.

This would eventually save the voter’s time and would curtail the chances of hassle and mismanagement, he added.

The app would be launched to the public in a day or two with the tracking facilities of the polling station to its users.

