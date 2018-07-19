Sex-for-selection sting: IPL chief's aide resigns

A close aide to Rajeev Shukla, the chairman of cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), has resigned after being accused of asking to arrange prostitutes in return for selection in the state team.

Shukla’s executive assistant Mohammed Akram Saifi was suspended by the BCCI due to the sting operation, Indian Express reported.

“Saifi has tendered his resignation. When Mr Shukla’s view was sought on this, he said that it should be accepted with immediate effect,” a top official told news agency PTI.



News1,a Hindi news channel, on Wednesday alleged that the player, Rahul Sharma, was asked to pay in “cash and kind.”

Sharma also alleged that Akram provides fake age certificates to players to help them participate in BCCI’s age-group tournaments.

An internal communication of BCCI stated, “Pending the appointment of a Commissioner under Rule 32 of the rules and regulations of BCCI, we are seeking an explanation from Mr. Akram Saifi regarding the allegations made against him. Mr. Saifi’s reply shall be examined by the Commissioner once appointed. Regarding any issue pertaining to the UPCA, the UPCA would have to deal with the matter under their rules.”