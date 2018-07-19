Thu July 19, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
July 19, 2018

Chinese girl challenges the world as she spins numerous hula hoops around her

Hula hoop doesn’t only help you stay fit but it is an enthralling activity in itself. It seems as captivating and engaging to watch somebody doing it as to do it yourself. 

But it goes a level up of excitement when you see somebody spinning not a single hula hoop but a bunch of them altogether. 

Recently, a Chinese girl left everyone in amazement as she spun around 80 hula hoops altogether around her waist.

She put us all in immense astonishment as she comfortably played around with the hula hoops and swirled them up and down and all around her. This talented performer challenged the world to spin more hula hoops than her together. 

She put the challenge forward as she skillfully spun around 80 hula hoops in a video.

