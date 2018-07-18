Wed July 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hungary follows US to pull out of UN migration pact

Budapest: Hungary said Wednesday it was withdrawing from a UN pact on migration, saying that the global deal encourages movements of people which are "dangerous for the world".

The Global Compact for Migration, whose final text was backed last week by UN member states after 18 months of negotiations, pledges to boost cooperation in addressing the world´s growing flows of migrants.

Hungary´s move follows that of Washington, which said in December that it was quitting negotiations on the pact because of provisions "inconsistent with US immigration and refugee policies".

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after a cabinet meeting in Budapest that the document is "dangerous for the world and Hungary", as it will "inspire millions to set out on the road".

"Hungary must step out of the approval process, and by doing so make it clear that in no way does it consider any measure or guideline of the package to be the way forward," he said.

The global pact is billed as the first international document on managing migration.

It lays out 23 objectives to open up legal migration and better manage flows of people as the number on the move worldwide has increased to 250 million, or 3 percent of the world´s population.

Szijjarto said Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a third consecutive term in April on a fiercely anti-migration platform, did not trust that the pact is "legally non-binding" as stated in the document´s final version.

During the negotiation process Budapest expressed concern that the agreement could lead to stronger measures that would force governments to open up their borders to migrants -- a move Hungary sees as a threat to its stability.

Negotiations faced hurdles over how to address illegal migration, with some governments insisting that migrants who aren´t properly registered be returned to their countries of origin.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has argued that governments should recognise that "migration is a positive global phenomenon" and that migrants are needed to keep labour markets afloat.

The document will be formally adopted during a conference in Morocco on December 10-11. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Trudeau set to reshuffle government ahead of 2019 election

Trudeau set to reshuffle government ahead of 2019 election
At least 19 drown in refugee boat sinking off north Cyprus

At least 19 drown in refugee boat sinking off north Cyprus
Saudi aviation academy to train first women pilots

Saudi aviation academy to train first women pilots
Israeli minister may run for PM after Australian diamond tycoon pledges resources to success

Israeli minister may run for PM after Australian diamond tycoon pledges resources to success

Load More load more