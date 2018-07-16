Mon July 16, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
July 16, 2018

Fakhar’s ton helps Pakistan take 2-0 lead against Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO: Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant century and youngsters Usman Khan Shinwari and Hasan Ali’s excellent bowling guided Pakistan to crush Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the second One-day International here on Monday.

They are now leading the five-match series 2-0 as they earlier defeated the hosts by a huge margin of 201 runs in the first ODI.

Chasing moderate total of 195, Pakistan completed their second victory of the series in 36 overs.

Left-handed batsman Fakhar remained not out on 117, made off 129 balls with the help of 16 boundaries while Babar Azam was not out on 29 after the first match centurion Imam-ul-Haq was run out for 44.

This was Fakhar’s second hundred in his 15 ODIs.

Earlier, Pakistani pace bowlers Usman Khan and Hasan Ali bowled out Zimbabwe for 194 in 49.2 overs.

Usman captured four wickets for 36 and Hasan claimed three for 32. Off-spinner Shoaib Malik took one for 14.

For Zimbabwe, captain Hamilton Masakadza top scored with 59, followed by Peter Moor’s 50.

The third ODI between the two teams will be played on July 18 at the same venue.

Latest News

More From Sports

