France move 2-1 ahead in World Cup final against Croatia

MOSCOW: France retook the lead over Croatia in the World Cup final with a controversial VAR penalty from Antoine Griezmann.
Ivan Perisic, who had equalised just moments earlier for Croatia, was penalised for handball after a lengthy VAR review, and Griezmann slotted the spot-kick into the corner to put France 2-1 ahead.
France are bidding to win the tournament for the second time after triumphing on home soil 20 years ago, while Croatia are playing in their first final.
