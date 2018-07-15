Sun July 15, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 15, 2018

France move 2-1 ahead in World Cup final against Croatia

MOSCOW: France retook the lead over Croatia in the World Cup final with a controversial VAR penalty from Antoine Griezmann.

Ivan Perisic, who had equalised just moments earlier for Croatia, was penalised for handball after a lengthy VAR review, and Griezmann slotted the spot-kick into the corner to put France 2-1 ahead.

France are bidding to win the tournament for the second time after triumphing on home soil 20 years ago, while Croatia are playing in their first final.

