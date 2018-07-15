Multiple casualties in suicide attack near Afghan ministry: police

Kabul -A suicide attacker blew himself up in front of a government ministry in Kabul on Sunday, killing or wounding at least 10 people, police said, in the latest deadly violence in Afghanistan.

The explosion happened at the rural rehabilitation and development ministry around 4:30 pm, police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai told AFP.

That is the time when most employees would have been going home.

It is the second time in as many months that the ministry has been targeted by militants.

On June 11 a suicide bomber blew himself up as ministry workers queued for an early bus home during the holy month of Ramadan, killing at least 13 people and wounding 31.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for that attack.