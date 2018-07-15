Sun July 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Multiple casualties in suicide attack near Afghan ministry: police

Kabul -A suicide attacker blew himself up in front of a government ministry in Kabul on Sunday, killing or wounding at least 10 people, police said, in the latest deadly violence in Afghanistan.

The explosion happened at the rural rehabilitation and development ministry around 4:30 pm, police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai told AFP.

That is the time when most employees would have been going home.

It is the second time in as many months that the ministry has been targeted by militants.

On June 11 a suicide bomber blew himself up as ministry workers queued for an early bus home during the holy month of Ramadan, killing at least 13 people and wounding 31.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for that attack.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Civilian deaths in war-torn Afghanistan hit record high: UN

Civilian deaths in war-torn Afghanistan hit record high: UN
Woman may face Saudi sex charge and jail for hugging pop star

Woman may face Saudi sex charge and jail for hugging pop star
Arrests after India mob lynches man over WhatsApp child abduction rumour

Arrests after India mob lynches man over WhatsApp child abduction rumour
'She said yes!': Marriage proposal steals limelight amid England vs India ODI

'She said yes!': Marriage proposal steals limelight amid England vs India ODI

Load More load more