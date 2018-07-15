Here is why Bushra Ansari is backing Imran Khan in Election 2018

Pakistan's highly acclaimed actor Bushra Ansari has come forth with a video message urging voters to cast their votes in favor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.



Beginning the video by introducing herself as a common citizen and going on to explain the current political scenario, she states: "I am an ordinary citizen of Pakistan just like you. Whatever has been done to this country by politicians is in front of you."

She goes on to urge Pakistanis to step up for a better Pakistan and vote for change in the form of PTI.

Moreover, she encouraged her followers to experience a novel leader saying, "For once test someone who hasn't been tried before like Imran Khan."

"I strongly recommend Imran Khan for a good new Pakistan and a good new change," she added.

The actor concluded the video message urging voters to go out and vote for PTI.