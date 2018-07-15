Indian state of Assam appoints first transgender judge

Transgender in India are a step closer to equality after the state of Assam appointed its first transgender on Saturday, Geo News reported.

Judge Swati Bidhan Baruah who has also become the third transgender to get hold of a judiciary position in the country, stepped into her new role taking on the first case in the Guwahati District Court.

In regards to the feat, Judge Baruah went on to recount her struggles saying: "This position did not come easily to me. I had to fight a legal battle to achieve this."

As per Indian media reports, Swati was signed up by the Kamrup District Legal Service Authority before which she had been struggling an extensive period to garner equal rights for the marginalized community.

Sharing her contentment over the achievement, Swati stated: "My appointment as a judge in the lok adalat is a very positive message for the society and will help create awareness on discrimination against transgender."

She went on to add: "The capacity and capability of transgender must be recognized and they must be provided with ample opportunities to ensure that they can lead a dignified life. I hope that I am able to maintain the principle of natural justice as a judge as lok adalats deal with settlement outside the court through arbitration, conciliation and mediation."