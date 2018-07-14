Sat July 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 14, 2018

Ranking on Reham Khan book improves significantly on Amazon

Reham Khan book, despite all controversies, has successfully mustered rave reviews and positive customer feedback ever since it was released on Amazon.com on Friday.

Shortly after the book was made available on the website, Reham took to Twitter to share how her book fared throughout the day.

The book’s popularity and ranking kept improving on Amazon despite partially being leaked online on the internet before.

Reham's book has received 4.3 out of 5 stars from online customers so far. 


