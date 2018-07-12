Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump releases ´very nice´ letter from Kim Jong Un

Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday released a letter from Kim Jong Un, in which the North Korean leader voices confidence in efforts to end their nuclear standoff while urging the US leader to take "practical steps" to build trust.

"A very nice note from Chairman Kim of North Korea. Great progress being made!" Trump tweeted alongside a copy of the letter, dated July 6.

x
Advertisement

In it, Kim describes his landmark June 12 summit with Trump as the "start of a meaningful journey" and expresses confidence that the "sincere efforts" of both sides "will surely come to fruition."

Kim also voices hope that "the invariable trust and confidence in Your Excellency Mr. President will be further strengthened in the future process of taking practical actions."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

US asks UN to cut off oil products to North Korea

US asks UN to cut off oil products to North Korea
Longest fingernails chopped off after 66 years

Longest fingernails chopped off after 66 years
Stormy Daniels arrested at strip club, lawyer slams ´setup´

Stormy Daniels arrested at strip club, lawyer slams ´setup´
Syrian state prepares to raise flag over rebel-held Deraa city-witnesses

Syrian state prepares to raise flag over rebel-held Deraa city-witnesses
Load More load more