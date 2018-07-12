Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Time doesn't stand still, it will change, Shehbaz warns officials cracking down on PMLN workers

LAHORE: Terming arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers in Lahore  as pre-poll rigging, former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday warned that the administration and police officer would be held accountable for the excesses meted out to his party workers.

Speaking at a press conference, the PMLN president said that the  lock ups  where his party workers are being shifted to  would be filled by the officials who are cracking down on  them.

"Time doesn't stand still, it will change," he said.

"I ask police and administration to stop the oppression and excesses. We will bring you to justice if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz comes into power"

He said he would himself lead the  rally that would  welcome his elder brother Nawaz Sharif. 

"I am not scared of arrest," said the former Punjab chief minister, adding that the PMLN was going to win the election on July 25.

"Election Commission has become a puppet which has not taken any action. 

Who will be answerable if doubts are cast  on the election on the evening of July 25, "said Shehbaz Sharif.

He said the PMLN is being pushed against wall.




Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PAF Hercules airrives in UK to participate in Royal Air Tattoo Show 2018

PAF Hercules airrives in UK to participate in Royal Air Tattoo Show 2018
Nawaz Sharif returning to fulfill his commitment with people of Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif returning to fulfill his commitment with people of Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif
Elections 2018: Polio-affected man contesting from Rawalpindi

Elections 2018: Polio-affected man contesting from Rawalpindi

Video: Nawaz Sharif's mother vows to go behind bars if son is arrested

Video: Nawaz Sharif's mother vows to go behind bars if son is arrested

Load More load more