Akshay Kumar-Rajnikanth starrer robot film '2.0' gets a release date

Bollywood heartthrob Akshay Kumar’s next starrer ‘2.0’ - alongside the great - Rajnikanth will release on November 29, film producers have confirmed.
2.0 director Shankar announced on Twitter the film’s release date.
He wrote: “Hi everyone. At last the VFX companies promised the final delivery date of the VFX shots. The movie will release on Nov 29th, 2018. #2Point0”
Hailed as the most expensive movie Bollywood has made so far, ‘2.0’ a sci-fi film is produced at a cost of more than 400 crores reportedly.
The film’s broadcast rights have been obtained by Zee group already at a price of 110 crores. This is the highest price ever paid for the satellite rights of a regional film.
'2.0' also stars Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Riyaz Khan apart from Rajinikanth and Akshay. The film has music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.
