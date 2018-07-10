Tue July 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rao Anwar granted bail in Naqeebullah murder case

KARACHI: An-Anti Terrorism (ATC) court on Tuesday approved bail plea  of former Malir SSP Rao Anwar in the extra judicial killing of  Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The ATC had reserved its verdict on the plea on July 5 that was announced today, with the judge directing the former SSP to submit surety bonds of Rs 1 million.

The  alleged extra judicial killing of Mehsood, a native of South Waziristan, in Karachi had  triggered countrywide protests in  January earlier this year.

A sit-in was also staged in Islamabad for many days after Rao Anwar went into hiding.

Rao Anwar made a dramatic appearance in the Supreme Court during the suo motu hearing into the case months after the murder took place in Karachi.

The Federal Investigation Agency had also foiled his attempt to flee the country.

The officer  denies his involvement in the killing, stating that he was not present  at the sight of the alleged murder.  


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Surveys and polls: who will win Pakistan election 2018?

Surveys and polls: who will win Pakistan election 2018?

Nawaz, Maryam put on Exit Control List

Nawaz, Maryam put on Exit Control List
Money laundering scam: FIA issues notices to Zardari, Faryal Talpur

Money laundering scam: FIA issues notices to Zardari, Faryal Talpur

Judge asked to complete Sharifs' trial in two more corruption references in six weeks

Judge asked to complete Sharifs' trial in two more corruption references in six weeks

Load More load more