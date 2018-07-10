Rao Anwar granted bail in Naqeebullah murder case

KARACHI: An-Anti Terrorism (ATC) court on Tuesday approved bail plea of former Malir SSP Rao Anwar in the extra judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The ATC had reserved its verdict on the plea on July 5 that was announced today, with the judge directing the former SSP to submit surety bonds of Rs 1 million.

The alleged extra judicial killing of Mehsood, a native of South Waziristan, in Karachi had triggered countrywide protests in January earlier this year.

A sit-in was also staged in Islamabad for many days after Rao Anwar went into hiding.

Rao Anwar made a dramatic appearance in the Supreme Court during the suo motu hearing into the case months after the murder took place in Karachi.

The Federal Investigation Agency had also foiled his attempt to flee the country.

The officer denies his involvement in the killing, stating that he was not present at the sight of the alleged murder.



