Sat July 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Maryam and Nawaz Sharif returning within 10 days to challenge verdict

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has stated on Saturday that she along with her father Nawaz Sharif will be flying back into the country within 10 days.

A day after the Avenfield case verdict, the PML-N leader, in conversation with media outlets, revealed that consultation to challenge the judgment is currently in progress.

x
Advertisement

Upon being asked whether the father-daughter would return to the country to meet the 10-day deadline, Maryam stated that the family’s legal counsel is presently examining the affair from various viewpoints and both are set to return within 10 days.

“Due process will be implied against the court’s decision,” added the former first daughter also commenting that establishments in UK have informed Pakistani institutions that no indiscretion was executed.

Judge Mohammad Bashir of Accountability Court-I released the outcome in Reference to the Avenfield case on Friday, that convicted Nawaz Sharif for an 11 year jail term with £8 million fine, and Maryam Nawaz for eight years worth of imprisonment along with £2 million. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

MMA candidate injured in roadside blast

MMA candidate injured in roadside blast
Bakhtawar questions PTI’s governance claims

Bakhtawar questions PTI’s governance claims
PTI to launch austerity drive after coming into power: Imran

PTI to launch austerity drive after coming into power: Imran
NAB team heads to KP to arrest Capt. Safdar

NAB team heads to KP to arrest Capt. Safdar
Load More load more