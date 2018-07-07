Maryam and Nawaz Sharif returning within 10 days to challenge verdict

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has stated on Saturday that she along with her father Nawaz Sharif will be flying back into the country within 10 days.

A day after the Avenfield case verdict, the PML-N leader, in conversation with media outlets, revealed that consultation to challenge the judgment is currently in progress.

Upon being asked whether the father-daughter would return to the country to meet the 10-day deadline, Maryam stated that the family’s legal counsel is presently examining the affair from various viewpoints and both are set to return within 10 days.

“Due process will be implied against the court’s decision,” added the former first daughter also commenting that establishments in UK have informed Pakistani institutions that no indiscretion was executed.

Judge Mohammad Bashir of Accountability Court-I released the outcome in Reference to the Avenfield case on Friday, that convicted Nawaz Sharif for an 11 year jail term with £8 million fine, and Maryam Nawaz for eight years worth of imprisonment along with £2 million.