PML-N forwards covering candidates after Maryam’s disqualification

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday issued party tickets to its alternate candidates in replacement of Maryam Nawaz, after her disqualification pertaining to Avenfield verdict.



Prior to the verdict, Maryam was contesting the polls for NA-127 constituency and a provincial assembly seat of PP-173, which has now been forwarded to covering contestants.

The party has allotted its Lahore wing president Ali Pervez Malik for NA-127, while Irfan Shafi Khokhar will be contesting the polls for PP-173.

The PML-N leader was on Friday awarded an eight year imprisonment with £2 million fine in the Avenfield Apartments corruption reference, while former premier Nawaz Sharif was awarded eleven-year imprisonment with £8 million fine.

Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar was handed down two-year rigorous imprisonment.