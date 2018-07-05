Woman taken in custody after climbing Statue of Liberty on July 4

NEW YORK CITY: A woman was taken into custody after she climbed atop Statue of Liberty on Wednesday, informed the police.



Aged 44, Therese Patricia Okoumou managed to scale the base structure of the statue around 3.30 p.m. and was taken in by the police after three hours.

According to rescuers, the woman was upset over children separations' from their families at the border.

While being rescued, the woman was aggressive initially, but the police was able to build rapport with her after a few while.

The woman apologized to the officers who had to come up to get her, police said.

Therese was then charged for trespassing, disorderly conduct, interference with government functions and violating Park Service regulations.

"NYC will be fine and the NYPD can handle anything, but our first responders certainly don’t need this tonight. Please get down, ma’am," a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said about the issue.

Owing to the situation, people on their way to Liberty Island were not allowed to enter the park and people already there were evacuated.