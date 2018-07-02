Mon July 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

AFP
July 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China aims to outstrip NASA with super-powerful rocket

Beijing: China is working on a super-powerful rocket that would be capable of delivering heavier payloads into low orbit than NASA, a leading Chinese space expert was quoted as saying Monday.

By 2030, the Long March-9 rocket under development will be able to carry 140 tonnes into low-Earth orbit -- where TV and earth observation satellites currently fly -- said Long Lehao, a senior official from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

x
Advertisement

This compares to the 20 tonnes deliverable by Europe´s Ariane 5 rocket or the 64 tonnes by Elon Musk´s Falcon Heavy, which in February catapulted one of the US entrepreneur´s red Tesla Roadster cars towards Mars.

It would also outstrip the 130 tonnes of NASA´s Space Launch System, which is due to become operational in 2020.

China´s Long March-9 would have a core stage measuring 10 metres (33 feet) in diameter and boast four powerful boosters, each with a diameter of five metres.

Xinhua quoted Long as saying the rocket could be used in manned lunar landings, deep space exploration or constructing a space-based solar power plant.

In addition, China is working on a reusable space rocket, which is expected to make its maiden flight in 2021. The first stage and the boosters will be retrieved after a vertical landing, Long said in a speech in Beijing.

China is pouring billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022, and of sending humans to the Moon in the near future.

The Asian superpower is looking to finally catch up with the US and Russia after years of belatedly matching their space milestones.

China is also planning to build a base on the moon, the state-run Global Times said in early March, citing the Communist Party chief of the China Academy of Space Technology.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Apple and Samsung settle lengthy iPhone patent battle

Apple and Samsung settle lengthy iPhone patent battle
Mars´ surface hardened quickly, boosting odds of life: study

Mars´ surface hardened quickly, boosting odds of life: study
Facebook halts production of drones for internet delivery

Facebook halts production of drones for internet delivery
Facebook, Google 'manipulate' users to share data despite EU law

Facebook, Google 'manipulate' users to share data despite EU law
Load More load more