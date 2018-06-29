Saudi woman celebrates end of driving ban in new Hijazi rap song

MANAMA, Saudi Arabia: To celebrate the end of decades’ old ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia, a young woman named Leesa has released a rap song “We Are Driving”.



In her new song, Leesa celebrated the glory of the historic 10/10 date that refers to the tenth day of the tenth month of the lunar calendar, the day when the ban was lifted.

“Don’t forget that today is the tenth day and this means no need for taxis. I am not kidding, today I can serve (drive) myself,” she sings in the song.

The momentous decision came after the Saudi Crown Prince introduced a range of egalitarian rules and regulations, catering to women specially, one of which involved enforcement of a strict anti-harassment law to ensure full safety of women drivers on roads.