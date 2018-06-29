Fri June 29, 2018
National

June 29, 2018

Elections 2018: ECP extends polling time by one hour after PTI request

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday extended polling timings by one hour for the general elections scheduled to be held on July 25. The new timings, as per the ECP press release, will be from 8am to till 6pm.

The polling will be held for 10 hours without any interval.

The timings have been extended to facilitate the voters and to ensure that maximum voters participate in the election process.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had requested the ECP on Wednesday to extend polling timings as it would be difficult for the voters to go out in hot weather to cast their vote.

This is the first time in Pakistan’s electoral history that the polling timings have been changed.

For the previous elections in 2013, the polling time for the voters was from 8am till 5pm.

