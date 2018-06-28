Thu June 28, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
June 28, 2018

Pakistan register first Champions Trophy win

After three back-to-back defeats, Pakistan finally registered a convincing win against Argentina in the last Champions Trophy tournament.

The Men in Green thrashed Argentina by 4-1.

Pakistan lost their opening game against arch-rivals r India 4-0 before losing to top-ranked team Australia 2-1 in a close contest. Yesterday, the green shorts were beaten by host Netherlands.

Six teams are taking part in this year's tournament, which is the last edition of the Champions Trophy. The tournament will be replaced by the Hockey Pro League (HPL) in 2019.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2018

M Rizwan Sr (captain), Imran Butt, Amjad Ali, M Irfan Sr, Mubashir Ali, Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Touseeq Arshad, Rashid Mahmood, Tasawar Abbas, Abu Bakar, M Irfan Jr, Arslan Qadir, Umar Bhutta, Shafqat Rasool, Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob and Aijaz Ahmed.

