WORLD CUP 2018: Switzerland, Brazil advance to knockout stages

MOSCOW: Brazil on Wednesday cruised through to the World Cup knockout stages, topping Group E to set up a match against Mexico, while Switzerland also qualified for the last 16 to face Sweden.

Five-time winners Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 in Moscow, while the Swiss drew 2-2 against Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod as 93rd minute own goal by the unfortunate keeper Yann Sommer from a Bryan Ruiz penalty .

Brazil will take on Maxico on July 2, whereas Switzerland has also progressed to first knockout round to clash with Sweden on July 3. Swiss will be without captain Stephan Lichtsteiner because of suspension.