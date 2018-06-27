Wed June 27, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
June 28, 2018

WORLD CUP 2018: Switzerland, Brazil advance to knockout stages

MOSCOW: Brazil on Wednesday cruised through to the World Cup knockout stages, topping Group E to set up a match against Mexico, while Switzerland also qualified  for  the last 16 to  face Sweden.

Five-time winners Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 in Moscow, while the Swiss drew 2-2 against Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod  as 93rd minute own goal by the unfortunate keeper Yann Sommer from a Bryan Ruiz penalty .

Brazil will take on Maxico on July  2, whereas  Switzerland has also progressed  to first knockout round to clash with Sweden on July 3. Swiss will be without captain Stephan Lichtsteiner because of suspension.

