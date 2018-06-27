Joe Jackson, father of Michael Jackson dies at 89

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Los Angeles: Joe Jackson, the father of Michael Jackson who created the Jackson 5 music family with iron will, died Wednesday, reports said. He was 89.
Entertainment sites TMZ and ET said that Jackson died Wednesday after a battle with cancer.
Representatives for family members did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but Jackson himself hinted at his impending death in a tweet two days ago.
