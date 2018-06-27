Wed June 27, 2018
Entertainment

AFP
June 27, 2018

Share

Joe Jackson, father of Michael Jackson dies at 89

Los Angeles: Joe Jackson, the father of Michael Jackson who created the Jackson 5 music family with iron will, died Wednesday, reports said. He was 89.

Entertainment sites TMZ and ET said that Jackson died Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Representatives for family members did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but Jackson himself hinted at his impending death in a tweet two days ago.

