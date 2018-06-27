Irrfan Khan’s starrer ‘Karwaan’ launches trailer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian actor Irrfan Khan has an upcoming movie in Bollywood bucket list, ‘Karwaan’, which is bringing the actor alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar on a road trip mission.
The dark comedy, directed by Akarsh Khurana, requires them to settle two corpses. Dulquer, in his debut film, has to recover his father’s corpse, reaching all the way to Kotchi to discover they came across a wrong corpse and the trip resumes.
Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the comedy drama film is slated to release on August 3.
‘Karwaan’ had its teaser poster unveiled just about yesterday.
