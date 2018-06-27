Wed June 27, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 27, 2018

Irrfan Khan’s starrer ‘Karwaan’ launches trailer

Indian actor Irrfan Khan has an upcoming movie in Bollywood bucket list, ‘Karwaan’, which is bringing the actor alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar on a road trip mission.

The dark comedy, directed by Akarsh Khurana, requires them to settle two corpses. Dulquer, in his debut film, has to recover his father’s corpse, reaching all the way to Kotchi to discover they came across a wrong corpse and the trip resumes.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the comedy drama film is slated to release on August 3.

‘Karwaan’ had its teaser poster unveiled just about yesterday.

