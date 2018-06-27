Rajkumar Hirani defends casting Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt in 'Sanju'

With just two days to the mega-release of this year’s most-awaited film ‘Sanju’, Indian media is filled with news regarding various aspects involving the Sanjay Dutt biopic.



It was reported some time back that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan offered his two cents on who should’ve done the latter half of Sanju better: Sanjay Dutt himself.

Now, director Rajkumar Hirani has come forth reacting to this suggestion of Salman’s, saying that the thought of Sanjay as his older self in the film's final portions had crossed his mind for a moment, but then he let it go as he felt it would be too abrupt and weird.

Hirani also opined that had he casted Sanjay Dutt as his older self, the audience would have felt disconnected with the film, as the first half would have been played by Ranbir.

On the other hand, there are reports suggesting that Salman’s criticism of Ranbir was just to make way for controversy as Salman isn’t very fond of Ranbir, considering he is Katrina Kaif’s ex-boyfriend.

'Sanju' is made on the life and times of legendary Indian actor Sanjay Dutt. Starring Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna in eminent roles, 'Sanju' sees the light of day on June 29.