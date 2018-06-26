WORLD CUP 2018: Messi delivers as Argentina advance to knockout stages

ST PETERSBURG: Marcos Rojo just saved his team with a goal in the 87th minute in a World Cup thriller, giving Argentina a dramatic 2-1 victory over Nigeria in Group D on Tuesday to send the twice champions through to the knockout stages.

Lionel Messi, who was counted on to save his nation’s pride, delivered an early goal and seemingly willed his team to victory in the second half. The Argentine star scored his first goal of the tournament in the 14th minute with an expertly taken shot.

However, Nigeria were level six minutes after the restart, when Javier Mascherano fouled Leon Balogun in the area and Victor Moses stepped up to slot the resulting penalty past Franco Armani.

With the game ebbing away from Argentina, Gabriel Mercado crossed from the right in the 86th minute and Rojo turned the ball into the goal with a first time strike to spark wild celebrations from the Argentines.

Argentina face France in the last 16 after finishing second in the group, while Croatia take on Group C runners-up Denmark.

Nigeria and Iceland are out after finishing third and fourth, respectively.